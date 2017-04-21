EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:02, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani tourists highly recommended to avoid Paris attack area

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists in Paris to avoid the area along the Champs Elysees shopping street where the terror attack occurred last night.

    Marat Igali, former Director of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry, took to his Facebook account to warn Kazakhstani tourists who are currently in the French capital.

    According to reports, one police officer was killed and two more were injured as a result of shooting in Paris on April 20.

    The police vehicle was reportedly the target of the armed attack. The shooter was liquidated at the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for the second assailant who fled the scene.

    French President Francois Hollande called the attack as "terrorist" in nature and ISIS claimed the responsibility for the shooting.

    "The Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists in Paris to avoid the area of the terror attack and places of mass gathering and to follow instructions of local police," Igali's Facebook post reads.

