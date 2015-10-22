Kazakhstani track and field athletes to compete for licenses for Paralympic Games-2016

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The national team of Kazakhstan arrived in Doha, Qatar, for participation in the IPC Athletics World Championships on October 22-31, the press service of the National Paralympic Committee informs.

Eight Kazakhstani athletes will be competing for the medals of the championship. They are Markzhan Nurlybayev, Sergey Kharlamov, Islam Salimov, Amanat Kalkayev, Beibars Bolat, Alexey Lukutin, Madina Balkozhayeva, Ravil Mansurbayev. These athletes will be competing for the licenses of the Paralympic Games-2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

More than 200 sets of medals will be up for grabs for 1300 athletes with spinal cord injuries, visually impaired athletes and those who have intellectual disabilities from 90 world countries.