Kazakhstani TV Channels to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on June 5 in accordance with the decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani TV Channels are set to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary that features opinions of the country's officials on the main amendments to the Constitution and their impact on the country’s development as well as people’s views.

On May 30, 2022, Qazaqstan TV Channel is to air the documentary film at 04:05 p.m., Kazakh TV at 08:15 p.m., and Almaty TV Channel at 08:35 p.m.