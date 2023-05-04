Kazakhstani universities may open their branches in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the joint plans of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in the sphere of education, Kazinform reports.

«Great attention is paid to further strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties. This sphere is an important bridge connecting our fraternal states. We agreed to hold Cultural Days of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, and other joint events. It once again proves close ties between the nations. We also confirmed mutual interest in broadening cooperation in the sphere of education,» the Head of State said while making the joint statement with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rakhmon.

The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan increased the number of scholarships for Tajik students.

The sides debated prospects for opening branches of Kazakhstani universities in Tajikistan, and opening joint faculties at the ground of Tajikistan’s higher educational establishments.