Kazakhstani universities need to update their strategies - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a meeting of the Supreme Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and Nazarbayev Fund, Akorda press service informed.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues such as the prospects of development of the university and intellectual schools, increasing the number of applicants, organizational aspects and electing new members of the boards of trustees.



The Head of State stressed the importance of conducting scientific-research activity at the educational institutions and expansion of international cooperation in NU. He emphasized also effective functioning of all the 20 intellectual schools across the country.



"All the graduates of the intellectual schools continue their studies both at domestic and foreign universities. More than 90% of them are the recipients of governmental and university grants. In order to give a new impetus to our educational facilities, we need to update the strategies of their further activity," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu addressed the meeting participants as well.