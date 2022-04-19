EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani university conducts research worth 7B tenge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Satbayev Kazakh National University is conducting research worth billions of tenge, rector Meiram Begentayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s meeting, rector of the Satbayev Kazakh National University Meiram Begentayev revealed the university is conducting research to the tune of some 7 billion tenge.

    According to him, all the money is spent on implementation of research projects, maintaining the existing infrastructure and competitive salaries for researchers. There is little left to renovate and re-equip research laboratories, he added.

    Rector Begentayev added that each fifth student of the university embarks on Master’s degree study and each 10th student is trained for scientific research. In his words, the staff of the university is well aware of its goals and tasks.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!