Kazakhstani university wraps up first-ever Week with Al Jazeera in CA

The MNU International School of Journalism has wrapped up the Al Jazeera Week, organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Al Jazeera Media Network with the participation of Maqsut Narikbayev University, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the closing ceremony, Provost Sergei Pen of MNU noted in his speech the valuable experience gained by the students of the International School of Journalism.

Al Jazeera is the world's leading media outlet, and we are pleased that our students have had the unique opportunity to study the most relevant topics and methods of journalism from international experts. We thank the representatives of Al Jazeera for their efforts in educating the next generation of journalists, and we eagerly anticipate continuing this fruitful cooperation. I would also like to express my special gratitude to the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for providing such an opportunity for our students, he said.

The participants of the Week with Al Jazeera received over 100 hours of theoretical and practical classes on topics such as 'News Reporting', 'Data Journalism', 'Mobile Journalism', 'Digital Storytelling', and 'News Anchor Courses'. It is noteworthy that such training is being conducted for the first time not only in Kazakhstan but also in Central Asia.

After completing the Week with Al Jazeera study program, students defended their course projects on each topic and received certificates from the Al Jazeera Media Institute.

Also, within the framework of Al Jazeera Week, four lectures of the Maqsut Narikbayev “Public Lecture” project were held for representatives of the media of Kazakhstan and students of the International School of Journalism.

Recall that on April 22, at Maqsut Narikbayev University, with the support of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Al Jazeera Media Network, the «Al Jazeera Week» began. During the event, a aemorandum of cooperation was signed between Maqsut Narikbayev University and Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute Eman Al-Amri. This memorandum aims to promote academic exchange, implement joint projects, and enhance the international importance of the university.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the largest media companies in Kazakhstan. It includes Jibek Joly, Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema TV channels, the Kazinform international news agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

Al Jazeera TV company was established in 1996 by decree of the Emir of Qatar. The TV company broadcasts in Arabic and English in most countries of the world and has more than 50 foreign bureaus. The documentary content is aired on the Al Jazeera Documentary channel.