Kazakhstani Vishnevskaya in top 40 of women's mass start in Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya finished in top 40 of the women's 12.5km mass start at the Biathlon World Cup in Kontiolahti, Finland, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

She clocked the distance in 40 minutes and crossed the finish line 39th.



Vanessa Hinz of Germany won the mass start covering the distance in 35:47.9. Coming in second was Italian Lisa Vittozzi 13.5 seconds behind the leader. French skier Anais Chevalier rounded out the top 3.