Kazakhstani Vishnevskaya shoots clean in sixth in Antholz Pursuit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya came in sixth at the IBU World Cup in the Italian Antholz, Sports.kz reports.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier won the race (29:45), Italy's Dorothea Wierer finished 17.3 seconds later, Darya Domracheva of Belarus was third (+20.2) Vishnevskaya was sixth at the finish line (+1:20.1).

Other Kazakhstanis Olga Poltoranina and Alina Raikova were 38th and 40th respectively.

Biathlon. World Cup. Antholz (Italy)

Women. Pursuit. 10 kilometers. Two firing lines

1. Laura Dahlmeier (Germany) - 29: 45.0 (1 + 0 + 0 + 0)

2. Dorothea Wierer (Italy) - + 17.3 (1 + 0 + 1 + 0)

3. Daria Domracheva (Belarus) - +20.2 (0 + 1 + 0 + 1)

6. Galina Vishnevskaya (Kazakhstan) - +1: 20.0 (0 + 0 + 0 + 0)

38. Olga Poltoranina (Kazakhstan) - +3: 49.8 (0 + 0 + 1 + 1)

40. Alina Raikova (Kazakhstan) - +3: 53.1 (1 + 0 + 0 + 1).