Kazakhstani Volosenko wins gold at Nations Cup in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Rimma Volosenko hauled gold at the 2019 Nations Cup, the international boxing tournament in Sombor, Serbia, Kazinform reports.

The tournament brought together over 170 athletes from 21 countries, namely Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Germany, Greece, China, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Somalia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Montenegro.



Volosenko stunned Croatian boxer 5:0 in the Women's 60 kg final and was proclaimed the best fighter of the tournament.



Kazakh women's boxing team took the first place in overall standings at the tournament. Coming in second was Russia. Serbia settled for the third place. Team Kazakhstan was named the best at the tournament in 2012, 2015 and 2017.