    14:27, 11 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani volunteers awarded on behalf of Nursultan Nazarbayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most active volunteers who participated in the Biz Birgemiz campaign were awarded letters of appreciation on behalf of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Biz Birgemiz nationwide campaign was aimed to support needy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Nur Otan Party’s press service reports. The awarding ceremony took place at the Nur Otan Party headquarters.

    The Leader of the ruling party signed the letters expressing appreciation to each of the volunteers. During the state of emergency Jas Otan mobilized above 5,000 volunteers the countrywide. The volunteers supplied more than 250,000 families with products, masks. They also were the first to help Maktaaral flood-hit people.

    2020 was declared the Year of Volunteer. On December 10, 2019 a ceremony was held to complete the Year of Youth in Nur-Sultan and give start to the Year of Volunteer.


