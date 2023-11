ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prestigious WTA tournament - Abierto Monterrey Afirme is underway in Monterrey, Mexico these days, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Sadly, Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva crashed out of the qualification round of the tournament. World №126 Petra Martic from Croatia stunned Voskoboeva in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The prize of the tournament totals $226,750.