ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva was stunned in the first round of the 2016 Roland Garros, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the tournament.

Chinese tennis player Shuai Zhang outplayed Voskoboeva in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

World №69 Zhang will next play against Aussie Sam Stosur.