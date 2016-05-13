Kazakhstani Voskoboeva reaches Open de la Marsa semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan has reached the semifinals of the ITF tournament - Open de la Marsa in Tunisia with the prize fund of $25,000.

She outplayed the 5th-seeded Vitalia Diatchenko from Russia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

In the second-round match the Kazakhstani edged out Canadian Petra Januskova. In the opening match Voskoboeva was stronger than Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

She will play against the winner of Uzbek Sabina Sharipova vs. French Sherazad Reix match in the semifinals.

Source: ITF