EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:31, 23 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Voskoboeva rises 195 spots up in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost four spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ranked 60th in the world, she remains the highest ranked female player in Kazakhstan.
    Yaroslava Shvedova rose one spot up to №89. Zarina Diyas also moved up in the rankings and is currently ranked 90th in the world.
    Galina Voskoboeva probably had the most successful week among Kazakhstani female tennis players jumping 195 spots up to №492.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!