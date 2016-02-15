EN
    Kazakhstani Voskoboyeva shines in U.S. after serious injury

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Galina Voskoboyeva has reached the second round of the qualification at the 2016 Surprise Tennis Classic in AZ, U.S. with the prize fund of $25,000, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first round of the qualification Voskoboyeva outclassed American Mejerle McKenzie in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
    Next time the Kazakhstani will face another American tennis player 5th-seeded Alexa Graham who defeated Emily Weisberg from the U.S. with the same score 6-1, 6-0.
    Recall that an injury forced Voskoboyeva off tour in March 2014.

