Kazakhstani weightlifter Alla Vazhenina to receive Beijing 2008 Olympic gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee has disqualified eight winners of the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games. Among them is Chinese Cao Lei who competed in women's 75kg weight class, leaving Kazakhstani Alla Vazhenina behind.

Vazhenina won a silver medal and a bronze medal was awarded to Nadezhda Yevstyukhina from Russia.

As the IOC informed on its website, Cao Lei failed doping retest which identified ‘prohibited substance GHRP-2 and metabolite (GHRP-2 M2)’. In August 2016, the IOC informed about positive anti-doping test of the Chinese athlete. Thus, the gold medal will be returned to Kazakhstani weightlifter Alla Vazhenina who ranked the second at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Recall that winner of the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics in 94kg weight category, Kazakhstani Ilya Ilyin was disqualified and his results were annulled as well. The sportsman was stripped off his medals because of banned substances found in his blood test.

Other Kazakhstani weightlifters Svetlana Podobedova, Zulfiya Chinshanlo and Maya Maneza were also deprived of their medals.