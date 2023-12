KONYA. KAZINFORM - Weightlifter Arli Chontei lifted Kazakhstan to gold at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Chontei clinched gold in Men’s -55kg weight category by lifting 253 kg (114kg+139kg).

Silver went to the Saudi Arabian weightlifter, while the Indonesia athlete settled for bronze.













Photo: olympic.kz