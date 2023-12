JEDDAH. KAZINFORM – Representing Kazakhstan weightlifter Rakhat Bekbolat won gold in the 102kg category at the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships taking place in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The 17-year-old Kazakh athlete lifted 355kg in total. Taner Caglar of Turkey is second with 337kg, and Iranian Ammar Rubaiawi is third with 334kg.