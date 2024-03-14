Kazakhstani wheelchair team to vie for first time at BNP Paribas World Team Cup regional qualifying

Kazakhstani male and female wheelchair tennis teams are to compete first time at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian qualification tournament 2024 that takes place on 14-18 March 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Dastan Neyazov, Dinmukhamed Aliyakparov and Kainar Nurlybek are to represent Kazakhstan in the men’s events and Aishuak Zhetpisova, Aizhan Butimbayeva and Aigul Berdesheva of Kazakhstan make up Kazakhstan’s women’s wheelchair squad.

Kazakhstan’s male wheelchair team is to take on players from Malaysia and Iraq in Group C at the tournament. While, Kazakhstani female wheelchair tennis players are to vie against teams from South Korea, Thailand and India in the only group at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup regional qualification event.