Kazakhstani winner of historic para-skiing gold Kolyadin to get hefty bonus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexandr Kolyadin, the 45-year-old para skier from Kostanay region, who made history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games will get a $250,000 bonus, Kazinform has learnt SPORTINFORM.

The amount of all bonuses for Kazakhstani paralympians have been set and approved by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



According to the Ministry, winners of the gold medal will get a $250,000 bonus. Silver and bronze are estimated at $150,000 and $75,000, respectively. Cash prizes will also be handed out for the 4th, 5th and 6th places ($30,000, $10,000 and $5,000, accordingly).



Coaches who train Olympic winners can also count on bonuses.



Kolyadin collected the first Paralympic gold at the PyeongChang Winter Games for Kazakhstan in history on March 14. He captured gold by clocking the best time at the Men's 1.5km Sprint Classic Standing event in the Republic of Korea.



Another Kazakhstani para skier Lyubov Vorobyeva won silver at the Winter Paralympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway back in 1994.