Kazakhstani wins 50m butterfly bronze at World Para Swimming Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Siyazbek Daliyev of Kazakhstan finished third in the butterfly final at the World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Siyazbek Daliyev won bronze after covering the 50m butterfly distance in 36.32 seconds in the World Para Swimming Championships final.

The tournament brought together 509 athletes from 60 countries.

Daliyev is the Kazakh master of sport of international class, gold medalist of the 2021 European Para Swimming Open Championships, and multiple winner of republican and international competitions. He was fifth in the swimming event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics



