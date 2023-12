NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The international taekwondo tournament French ECOpen 2021 wrapped up in Paris, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s taekwondo player Zhansel Deniz settled for bronze, after losing to the opponent from Germany 16-23 in the 73kg bout.

Notably, the G-1 class open championship brought together over 450 athletes from different countries.