Kazakhstani wins bronze at World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Gulnur Ybrai won bronze at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Gulnur Ybrai of Kazakhstan won a bronze medal in the 64kg weight category, after lifting a total of 205kg.

Andreea Raluca Olaru of Romania was the first place winner in the same weight category with a total of 214kg lifted. Italy's Giulia Miserendino was second – 207kg.