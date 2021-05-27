EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:20, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani wins bronze at World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Gulnur Ybrai won bronze at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Gulnur Ybrai of Kazakhstan won a bronze medal in the 64kg weight category, after lifting a total of 205kg.

    Andreea Raluca Olaru of Romania was the first place winner in the same weight category with a total of 214kg lifted. Italy's Giulia Miserendino was second – 207kg.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!