Kazakhstani wins Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Türkiye

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alina Sarkulova of Kazakhstan won the Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Kayseri, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old Sarkulova surpassed Turkish riders Azize Bekar and Sevim Altekin who were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the Women Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit.

As for the Men Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit, Turkish athlete Suleyman Temel took home the cup. Kazakhstani Denis Sergiyenko and Yegor Karassyov finished 2nd and 3rd, accordingly. One more Kazakhstani Temirlan Mukhamediyanov was ranked 4th.