Kazakhstani woman detained at Almaty Airport for smuggling undeclared cash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakhstani woman was detained at the Airport of Almaty for smuggling $100,000, the State Revenues Committee of the Finance Ministry told Kazinform.

The woman was detained while undergoing customs control in VIP lounge of the Almaty International Airport. She arrived in Almaty from Hong Kong.

The employees of the municipal state revenues department and Zhetyssu Customs Post found undeclared cash to the amount of $100,000 during the examination of the cabin baggage belonging to the woman.