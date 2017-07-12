Kazakhstani women better educated than men, find it tougher to get jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani women are better educated than man, but find it harder to get jobs.

According to ranking.kz, 80% of women in Kazakhstan have higher and secondary vocational education, compared to 73% of men. However, female unemployment rate is 5.5% higher than the male one - 4.4%.



It is worthwhile noting that the number of employed Kazakhstanis has increased from 8.48 million people in 2016 to 8.54 million people this year.

Of 8.54 million employed people in Kazakhstan, 52% are men. Over the past year the number of employed men has grown for 0.9% and employed women - for 0.7%.



Ranking.kz notes that only 34.5% of employed men can boast diplomas of higher or vocational education, compared to 43.8% of employed women.



In general, 39% of employed Kazakhstanis hold diplomas of higher education, 37.5% - diplomas of secondary vocational education and 17% - diplomas of general secondary education.



Ranking.kz sadly admits that women in Kazakhstan are paid less than men. In 2016, men's average monthly earnings totaled 169,350 tenge. Women got paid 116,100 tenge on average, that is 31.4% less than men.