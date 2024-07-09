Kazakhstani women freestyle wrestlers secure 4 medals at Grand Prix of Spain

Four Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers were awarded four medals at the Grand Prix in Madrid, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh women’s national team has won the competition with three silver and one bronze medals.

Kazakhstan’s Irina Kazyulina (up to 65kg), Zhamila Bakbergenova and Elmira Syzdykova (up to 72kg and 76kg respectively) all finished second. Laura Almaganbetova (up to 57kg) scored bronze.