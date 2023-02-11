Kazakhstani women's team triumphs at IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Morocco

MARRAKESH. KAZINFORM - Kazakh women's team snatched 10 medals at the IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekoba (48kg), Nazym Kyzaibai (50kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (54kg), Karina Ibragimova (57kg), and Valentina Khalzova (75kg) claimed gold medals at the tournament.

Silver went to Kazakhstani boxers Aida Abikeeva (63kg), and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg).

Nadezhda Ryabets (66kg), Madina Nurshayeva (70kg), and Fariza Sholdai (81kg) settled for bronze medals.

The Kazakh women's team included 12 athletes.

Photo: sports.kz