Kazakhstani wrestler Eshimova wins gold at Grand Prix of Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female wrestlers hauled four medals at the Grand Prix of Germany held in Dormagen on May 13-15, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan Wrestling Online's VKontakte page.

Zhuldyz Eshimova won gold in Women's 53kg weight category.

Elmira Syzdykova and Yekaterina Larionova collected bronze in Women's 69kg weight class.

Bronze also went to Gulmaral Yerkebayeva representing Kazakhstan in Women's 75kg category.