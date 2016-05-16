EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:25, 16 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani wrestler Eshimova wins gold at Grand Prix of Germany

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female wrestlers hauled four medals at the Grand Prix of Germany held in Dormagen on May 13-15, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan Wrestling Online's VKontakte page.

    Zhuldyz Eshimova won gold in Women's 53kg weight category.
    Elmira Syzdykova and Yekaterina Larionova collected bronze in Women's 69kg weight class.
    Bronze also went to Gulmaral Yerkebayeva representing Kazakhstan in Women's 75kg category.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!