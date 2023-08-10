Kazakhstani wrestler wins bronze at 2nd CIS Games

SALIHORSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Omarkhan Nadirov won bronze in the men’s super-heavyweight freestyle wrestling event at the 2nd Games of the CIS countries held in Belarus, Kazinform cites Belta.

Super-heavyweight Omarkhan Nadirov of Kazakhstan claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 125 freestyle wrestling event at the 2nd Games of the CIS countries. Turkmen athlete Omarkhan Nadirov also settled for bronze.

Russian wrestler Alen Khubulov claimed the gold medal and Belarusian athlete Alexei Parkhomenko silver.