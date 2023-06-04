EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:23, 04 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled four medals at the international wrestling tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakhstani female athletes Marina Sedneva and Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed 55kg and 72kg gold, respectively, at the ranking tournament in honor of Kozhamkul Kabauly and Ratbek Sanatbayev.

    Irina Kazyulina won the silver medal in the women's 65kg event.

    Kazakhstan's male wrestler Nursultan Azov took home the 97kg bronze.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Wrestling Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!