Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 7 medals on Day 1 of Matteo Pellicone Memorial

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the first day of the Matteo Pellicone 2021 Ranking Series, taking place in Rome, Italy, the Kazakh wrestlers hauled two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani wrestler Khorlan Zhakansha won silver in the weight class of 55kg, beating Russian Victor Vedernikov in the final - 1:11 for Khorlan.

In the 60kg class, Zhanserik Sarsenbiev earned bronze.

Sultan Asetuly became the first place winner in 63kg weight category after his opponent, another Kazakhstani Aidos Sultangali could not fight due to an injury and settled for silver.

In the 67kg class, Almat Kebispayev won bronze after beating the Turkish wrestler.

Kazakhstani Meirzhan Shermakhanbet defeated Hungarian Mett Krasnaya 12-2 to clinch gold in the 67kg class.

Olzhas Syrlybay (97kg) beat the Czech wrestler 9-0 to claim the third place at the Matteo Pellicone 2021 Ranking Series.