Kazakhstani wrestlers claim silver at Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

Kazakhstan has claimed two silver medals at the ongoing Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani wrestler Alpamys Bolatuly clashed with Jayden Rainey of the USA in the Greco-Roman finals in the 51 kg weight category. The American athlete defeated Alpamys with a score of 7-5 with the latter settling for silver.

Yerkebulan Anapiya lost his bout vs Mikhail Shkarin with a score of 0-3, claiming the silver medal in the men’s U17 Greco-Roman 80kg competition.

Kazakh Yedige Toleutayev was upset in the men’s U17 Greco-Roman 48kg competition. He was stunned by Amrah Amrakhov of Azerbaijan with a score 1:3 losing a chance to win bronze.

The continental championships held at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Al Hussein Youth City in Amman brought together over 450 athletes from 20 countries.