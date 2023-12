Kazakhstani wrestlers shine at U23 Asian Championship in Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani wrestlers scooped nine more medals at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championship in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Female wrestler Marina Sedneva clinched gold in Women's 55kg weight category. Madina Bakbergenova (59kg), Svetlana Ankicheva (50kg) and Alexandra Zaitseva (72kg) settled for silver. Bronze went to Yekaterina Firstova (57kg) and Valeriya Goncharova (68kg).



As for Kazakhstani male freestyle wrestlers, Yussup Balmurzayev (125kg) hauled gold. Ilyas Zhumai (65kg) and Darkhan Yessengali (74kg) won bronze.



Earlier Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestlers collected seven medals at the tournament.