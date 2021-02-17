EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:43, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani writer Taufik Karimov wins London International Literary Prize

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani writer Taufik Karimov has become the laureate in the Stars category (famous authors) of the London International Literary Prize, Kazinform reports.

    According to inwriter.org, Taufik Karimov was awarded the Charles Dickens Prize – Minor Prose together with other Russian-speaking authors. His book Fata Morgana was published both in Russian and English languages.

    Taufik Karimov is the member of the Writers’ Unions of Kazakhstan, Russia, Tatarstan and Azerbaijan. Currently he helms the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs. He is also the deputy Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars.

    It should be noted that writers, journalists and poets from the UK, the U.S., Canada, Russia, Lithuania, South Korea, France and other countries became laureates of the London International Literary Prize.

    The organizers of the London International Literary Prize are the International Union of Writers, the International Society of Writers, Playwrights and Journalists, and the Union of Science Fiction and Cinema Figures.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!