Kazakhstani Y. Putintseva joined top 70 in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yuliya Putintseva from Kazakhstan has reached the top 70 in the WTA rankings for the first time in her young career, Vesti.kz informs.

20-years-old Y. Putintseva reached the semifinals of the tournament in Swedish Bastad where she lost to Johanna Larsson in two sets. It allowed her to climb up four positions in the WTA rankings and reach the 70 th place for the first time her young career.

Zarina Diyas from Kazakhstan retained the 33 rd place in the WTA rankings and the title of the best tennis player of Kazakhstan.