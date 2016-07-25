Kazakhstani Y. Putintseva moved up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva moved up two spots in the WTA rankings over the past week, Sports.kz informs.

Y. Putintseva remains to be Kazakhstan's best tennis player in the WTA power rankings. Y. Putintseva is 43rd in the WTA rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova also moved one spot up in the rankings, and she is now 47th. Zarina Diyas is 133rd, Kamila Kerimbayeva is 364th and Galina Voskoboyeva is 378th.

American Serena Williams is on the top of the rankings, German Angelique Kerber is second and Spanish Garbine Muguruza is third.

photo: Sports.kz