    14:08, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Y. Shvedova lost at Australian Open in mixed doubles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, tennis players participating in mixed doubles at the Australian Open played their matches of the second round, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova played in pair with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan against Sania Mirza from India and Croatian Ivan Dodig. The final score of the match is 5:7, 2:6 in favour of the Indian-Croatian pair.

    Thus, the first major tennis tournament of the season is officially over for all Kazakhstani tennis players.

