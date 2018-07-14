EN
    11:59, 14 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Yernar Sadirbayev sings his way through to Slavyanski Bazaar final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Yernar Sadirbayev has reached the final of the Slavyanski Bazaar singing contest in Vitebsk, Belarus, Kazinform reports.

    Yernar's manager Zhan Mukanov confirmed the news.

    "After Day 1 of the competition six countries are out: Mexico, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Guinea, and Egypt. Kazakhstan continues to fight!" Zhan Mukanov wrote on Instagram.

    The singer himself revealed he was going to sing Kustar ani (The Song of birds).

    The first final will be held today. Kazakhstani singers Roza Rymbayeva and Dimash Kudaibergen happen to be members of the jury this year.

    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
