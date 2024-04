Kazakhstan’s Eduard Yeshchenko secured an Olympic berth at the ISSF Olympic Qualification Championship 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

He finished among the top 3 in the men’s skeet final events to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s trap shooter Maria Dmitrienko sealed an Olympic berth.