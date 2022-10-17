EN
    09:55, 17 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Yevseyev defeated at the start of ATP 250 European Open Antwerp

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev held a debut match against Tim van Rijthoven from the Netherlands during the ATP 250 European Open Antwerp, Belgium, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Yevseyev was defeated by the Dutch player in two sets, with the total score 3:6, 6:7.

    The 1st round qualifying match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

    During the game, Yevseyev hit three aces and made no double fault. The Kazakh player won also four points and one game in a row.


    Photo: sports.kz




    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
