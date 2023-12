NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan in a tandem with Ukrainian tennis player Alexey Krutykh lost to the duet from Germany in the first-round match at the Meerbusch Challenger men’s doubles.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 32 second to end with a score of 4:6, 5:7, Sports.kz reads.









Фото: Sports.kz.