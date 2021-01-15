EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Yevseyev races into Turkey ITF F2 semifinals

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev and Vladislav Orlov of Ukraine cruised into the now-running Turkey ITF F2, Men Doubles with a total prize of USD 15,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

    The No.1 seed duo in Antalya reached the semifinals defeating the doubles tandem of Alkaya/Cengiz in the quarterfinals.

    At the start Yevseyev/Orlov crashed Turkey’s Ilkel / Ozdemir duo scoring 6:4, 6:4.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!