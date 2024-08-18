Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva advances in doubles final at Cincinnati Masters

Paired with Leylah Fernandez of Canada, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva, world No. 33, reached the doubles final of the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

In the semifinal match, Putintseva and Fernandez defeated the Russian-Czech duo Diana Shnaider and Linda Noskova with a score of 6-3, 4-6. The match lasted one hour and sixteen minutes.

Yulia Putintseva and Leylah Fernandez will face American Asia Muhammad and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the final.

It bears reminding that Yulia Putintseva and Leylah Fernandez secured a remarkable victory over the American-Czech duo of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

This year Cincinnati Masters prize money stands at 3,211,715 US dollars. The winner will earn 523 485 US dollars and 1000 rank points.