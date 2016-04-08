Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva beats seven-time Grand Slam champ Venus Williams in Charleston

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva upset one of the top seeds in the third round of the year's first clay-court event - Volvo Car Open 2016.

The 21-year-old Putintseva came from a set down to oust the third seeded Venus Williams 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.



The unseeded Kazakhstani needed more than three hours to topple the 35-year-old Williams.



It is worth mentioning that Putintseva had played Williams thrice before and had never won a set against the former world №1.



Next Yulia will play fifth seeded Sara Errani of Italy who made the quarterfinals by eliminating ten seeded Aussie Sam Stosur 6-4, 7-6 (5).