    13:12, 13 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva drops out of Canadian Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with American Sofia Kenin lost to US-Indian duo Madison Keys and Sania Mirza in the quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and American Sofia Kenin were defeated by American Madison Keys and Indian Sania Mirza 7-5, 3-6, 6-10 in the quarterfinal match of the Canadian Open.

    In one hour and 23 minutes, the Kazakh-American tandem fired two aces, saved five break-points of eight.

    Earlier Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva lost to Jessica Pegula of US 3-6, 3-6 in the quarterfinal of the Canadian Open singles.



