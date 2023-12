NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva faced defeat in the third round of the tennis tournament taking place in Indian Wells, California, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva lost to Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. The match lasted for 1 hour and 56 minutes.