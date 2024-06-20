Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva reaches quarterfinal of WTA 125 singles tournament in UK

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, currently ranked 41st in the world, has reached the quarterfinal of the 2024 Birmingham Classic tennis event in the UK, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan tennis Federation.

Putintseva of Kazakhstan stunned Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, ranked 47th in the world, 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to face off against next either Caroline Dolehide of the US or the tournament’s fifth seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.