Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva skyrockets in WTA Doubles Rankings after Cincinnati Masters

After reaching the doubles final at the Cincinnati Masters, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva, world No. 33, landed a new spot in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Paired with Leylah Fernandez of Canada, Kazakhstani tennis player propelled to the doubles final of the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati, where they were stunned by American Asia Muhammad and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the final. This has resulted in Putintseva climbing 199 spots up to occupy the 94th line of the updated WTA Doubles Rankings.

During the tournament, Putintseva and Fernandez secured a remarkable victory over the American-Czech duo of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina dropped one spot securing 49th position in the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Erin Routliffe, Katerina Siniakova and Gabriela Dabrowski share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.